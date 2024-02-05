Three alien fugitives nabbed by BI

166 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE foreign fugitives were arrested by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration – fugitive search unit (BI-FSU) operatives during the last week of January, as the agency continues its intensified campaign against wanted aliens hiding in the country.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the three aliens were arrested in successive operations conducted by operatives from the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

“All three of them were already issued deportation orders by our board of commissioners, thus we will arrange their flights as soon as we have secured the necessary clearances for their departure,” the BI chief added. “They have been placed in our blacklist and banned from re-entering the Philippines.,” said Tansingco.

Sy said it first arrested in Parañaque City last January 25 Chinese national Peng Yao, 30, who is wanted by Beijing authorities for kidnapping and unlawful detention.

A warrant for his arrest was reportedly issued by the People’s Procuratorate in Luxi, China. His passport has also been revoked by the Chinese government.

Last Jan. 29, FSU operatives arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga Australian national Shaun Glen Mountney, 55, who is wanted by authorities in Queensland for aggravated domestic violence and using a carriage service to menace, harass and offend his victim.

Also arrested on Jan. 31 is Korean national Yun Deokwon, 40, who is wanted by authorities in Seoul for involvement in telecommunications fraud which was the basis for the Suwon district court in Korea to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities alleged that Yun and his cohorts operated a call center in China in 2011 from which they engaged in voice phishing in calling victims who were offered fictitious loans in exchange for payment of processing fees.

Tansingco said the aliens are now detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting deportation.