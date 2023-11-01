UAL launches nonstop Manila-San Francisco service at NAIA T3

United Airlines executives and government officials celebrate this milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the NAIA Terminal 3 departure gate, before the first flight from Manila departs for San Francisco. In photo are (L-R) United Airlines Regional Director for APAC Walter Dias, Country Manager for Sales – Philippines Pam Navarro, Managing Director for International Sales Marcel Fuchs, US Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. MaryKay Carlson, Department of Transportation Undersecretary Roberto Lim, Department of Tourism Regional Director Sharlene Batin, American Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe, General Manager for Airport Operations - Guam Samuel Shinohara. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE United Airlines (UAL) began on October 29, 2023 its new nonstop service between Manila and San Francisco – the airlines’ first trans-Pacific service between the Philippines and the continental U.S.

UAL executives and government officials celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the NAIA Terminal 3 departure gate, before the first flight from Manila departs for San Francisco.

Present were United Airlines Regional Director for APAC Walter Dias, Country Manager for Sales – Philippines Pam Navarro, Managing Director for International Sales Marcel Fuchs, US Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. MaryKay Carlson, Department of Transportation Undersecretary Roberto Lim, Department of Tourism Regional Director Sharlene Batin, American Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe, General Manager for Airport Operations – Guam Samuel Shinohara.

The UAL’s first direct flight from San Francisco to Manila UA191 was given a warm welcome with a water cannon salute as it landed at the NAIA Terminal 3.

The aircraft carrying 325 passengers, arrived more than an hour ahead of schedule at 5:20 a.m.

UA191 pilots and crew posed with U.S.A. and Philippine Flags to mark the milestone of the first SFO-MNL flight arrival.

The airline said its new daily and direct flight service makes this route more accessible and convenient for tourists, business travelers, and returning overseas Filipinos.

The Manila (MNL) – San Francisco (SFO) schedule, effective October 29, 2023 which are arriving/departing from NAIA Terminal 3 are: F191 which departs SFO at 00:35 from Oct. 29 thru Nov. 5 and F190 arriving in SFO at 07:20 from Oct. 30 thru Nov. 5.