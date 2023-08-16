360 SHARES Share Tweet

The City Government of Valenzuela, led by Mayor WES Gatchalian, through collaborative efforts with Public Employment Service Office (PESO), Department of Migrant Workers, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Office of Senator WIN Gatchalian, and in partnership with SM City Valenzuela, orchestrated the first ever LGU-initiated Overseas Mega Job Fair in the National Capital Region (NCR) along with the relaunch of the Valenzuela OFW Family Circle at SM City Valenzuela, August 15, 2023.

Driven by the common goal of securing employment to pursue their career goals and to help their families, several attendees ranging from fresh high school graduates, college undergraduates, and graduates attended the event trying their luck to secure the job they aspire. The fair’s main event was further boosted by the participation of several companies actively seeking new talents to amplify their labor force.

In total, nine (9) employers presented over three thousand (3,000) job opportunities, composing both local and overseas positions to the Valenzuelano job seekers. Among the attendees, six (6) individuals were qualified for their applied positions, while four hundred twenty five (425) candidates advanced for further interviews.

To streamline the application process, a Pre-employment One-Stop-Shop including the Department Of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Public Employment Service Office (PESO), Department of Migrant Workers, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), PAG-IBIG, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), were stationed alongside recruiting companies to assist job seekers in completing their documentary requirements.

The Valenzuela OFW Family Circle was also launched as a family support group to the Valenzuelano Overseas Filipino Workers. Registration for family members of Valenzuelano OFWs was available during the fair.

With the success of the job fair, the City Government of Valenzuela will continue to initiate programs and events for the economic and career growth of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano.

William Chua