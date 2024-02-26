Vanuatu national wanted in China nabbed by BI-NAIA

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have intercepted a Chinese fugitive wanted by authorities in China for a string of criminal offenses involving economic crimes.

BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU ) head Dennis Alcedo, in his report to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, identified the passenger as Vanuatu national Liu Jiangtao, 42, who was intercepted by immigration officers at the NAIA Terminal 3 last February 21 before he could board his Cebu Pacific flight to Singapore.

“We will expedite the proceedings against him so that he can be deported to face and answer the charges against him,” Tansingco said.

Alcedo said Liu had presented himself for departure clearance at the immigration counter when the BI officer who was processing him saw that the passenger prompted a hit in the BI’s list of aliens with outstanding watchlist orders.

“Further verification made by the immigration supervisors on duty confirmed that the passenger and the person who is subject of the watchlist are one and the same, thus we arrested him and brought him to our detention facility in Taguig City,” said BCIU overall deputy chief Joseph Cueto.

Records show that Liu is one of 11 Chinese nationals whose arrest and deportation was sought by the Chinese government for being fugitives from justice.

Chinese authorities said the 11 nationals are subjects of arrest and detention warrants issued by prosecutors in China.

They were charged with various offenses, including fraud, infringement of credit card management, capital embezzlement, money laundering, and counterfeiting a registered trademark.

It was also gathered that BI prosecutors have also filed deportation cases against the 11 aliens who were charged for being undesirable aliens.

Tansingco again commended BI personnel at the NAIA for their vigilance in intercepting foreign fugitives who attempt to flee after hiding here to evade prosecution for crimes committed in their country.