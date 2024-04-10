1,500 Muslims gather at Quirino Grandstand for Eid Al Fitr 2024

305 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 1,500 Muslims attended the Eid Al Fitr 2024 held at the Quirino Grandstand in Ermita, Manila yesterday morning.

In its report to Manila Police District Director Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, the MPD -Station 5 said that at around 6:30 a.m., at least 1,000 Muslims gathered in prayer and the number rose to over 1,500 when the program began at 6:50 a.m.

The program was finished at 7:25 a.m. and the attendees by then, began leaving the area.

Ibay said the end of the Ramadan celebration was generally peaceful and no untoward incident had been reported.