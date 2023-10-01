BI shares with Thailand best practices in anti-trafficking efforts

BI chief Norman Tansingco shares with Thailand counterparts the bureau's best practices in its anti-human trafficking efforts. (JERRY S. TAN)

BI chief Norman Tansingco shares with Thailand counterparts the bureau's best practices in its anti-human trafficking efforts.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco and members of the inter-agency council against trafficking (IACAT) announced having shared with Thailand authorities the country’s best practices in anti-trafficking efforts.

During an event conducted last September 25 to 28, members of the BI’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES), IACAT, Ninoy Aquino International Airport Task Force Against Trafficking (NAIATFT), National Bureau of Investigation and Department of Social Work and Development representatives welcomed delegates from Thailand to the Regional Knowledge Exchange between Thailand and The Philippines on Emerging Concerns in Trafficking in Persons.

“Human trafficking is a borderless crime, hence activities like this that discuss best practices allows countries to strengthen and combine their forces to eradicate this societal evil,” said Tansingco.

Director General Jatuporn Saenghiran of the Thai Department of Trafficking in Persons Litigation, Office of the Attorney General led the foreign delegates, while representatives from the Thai Bureau of Human Trafficking Crime, the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking (ACT) and the International Justice Mission also attended the activity.

Said event was held at the New Coast Hotel and the NAIA Terminal 3 and among the items discussed were practices and challenges in rescuing victims of trafficking, including Thais and Filipinos trapped in online scams, as well as practices in repatriating victims.

As a result of dedicated efforts, the Philippines has retained its prestigious Tier 1 ranking in the United States’ Trafficking in Persons (TIP)report for an impressive 8th consecutive year. This achievement highlights the nation’s commitment to eradicating human trafficking and protecting its citizens from exploitation.

Thai representatives observed immigration formalities at the BI’s arrival and departure areas and noted procedures related to combatting trafficking.

Tansingco said that the event shows that foreign governments are interested in studying the Philippine model in an effort to combat trafficking in their own shores.