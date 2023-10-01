American illegally working as bus dispatcher in GenSan nabbed by BI

305 SHARES Share Tweet

AGENTS of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested last September 29 a male American illegally working as a bus dispatcher in General Santos City.

BI Intelligence Deputy Chief for Mindanao Melody Penelope Gonzales reported to Commissioner Norman Tansingco the arrest of Vladislav Igorevich Black, 36, who carried the alias ‘John Black’. He was temporarily held at the General Santos City Police Office pending transfer to the BI’s holding facility.

Gonzales stated in her report that the BI earlier received a report from an unnamed source that Black was working as a bus driver in a provincial bus line in General Santos. Verification confirmed that Black was indeed overstaying for more than five years, having been in the country since 2018.

The BI team coordinated with the city intelligence and regional intelligence unit and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in effecting the arrest.

During interview, Black said he was unable to renew his visa having fallen into financial distress, hence he was constrained to work as a bus dispatcher.