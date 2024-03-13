CCP celebrates the centennial of balagtasan with Baraptasan 2024

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) brings the captivating world of verbal jousts and highlights its brilliance and profound influence on Filipino artistic expression in celebration of the centennial anniversary of Balagtasan on April 6 (Saturday), 3pm, at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium.

The first Balagtasan happened on April 6, 1924. Since then, the art of verbal jousting has continued to thrive, evolving into a verbal display of one’s mastery of the Filipino language. It also becomes a powerful tool to engage the public in informed conversations on pressing political and social issues.

Contrary to popular belief, the poetic debate known as balagtasan was not created by foremost Filipino poet Francisco Balagtas, but was named so in his honor. Tagalog poet and fictionist Jose N. Sevilla credited as the one who coined the word “balagtasan”.

The CCP Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 Grand Finals will happen on the same day, as the highlight of the celebration. A program initiated by the CCP Board of Trustees, the Baraptasan will have 10 finalists who will battle it out in a modern showdown of skillful wordplay.

The finalists include: Rapper sa Pinas with Oliver Almidin Morindero, Ernesto Canoy Jr. and Fernando Melencio Jr; Harayasista Group, with John Earnest M. Evidor, Amynel L. Garino, and James Son E. De la Cruz; City of Koronadal with Joh Van Esmael T. Lapu, Angel Faith P. Leal, and Philip Jay P. Leaño; Ang Mga Supling ni Angela with Jan Carl B. Campit, Francis B. Balingbing, and Kirschen Xyvrl I. Balajadia; and Lakbay Aral with Aaron Vincent G. Jimenez, Louie Ross P. Reyes, and Gabriel Angelo Pedrosa.

Completing the list of finalists are: El Setecientos with Jan Arkhi Corpuz, Miguel Bardaje, and Raynald Simon; Tagapagtaguyod ng Literatura at Wika (TANGLAW) with Schulamight Kate C. Manzano, Edlyn Joy M. Baniqued, and Deprisse Andre Guco; Waraptasan with James Lorie Leala, Kenneth Cinco, and Ma. Regina Babon; BarapBida Normalistas with Wally O. Concepcion, Dave Anthony C. Padel, and Ray Vincent R. Padiwan; and DMD with John Dave P. Rosimo, Marielle Lou C. Bernardo, and Reynaldo S. Bernardo.

These ten finalists will have the chance to win – Php 300,000 (first prize), Php 200,000 (second prize); and Php 100,000 (third prize). The rest of the finalists will receive Php 50,000 each.

Apart from the exciting competition, there will be a parade of delightful performances by renowned groups from across the country, all paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Balagtasan. The event, sponsored by the National Parks Development Committee (NPDC), is free and open to the public.

To get the latest updates on CCP Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 and the centennial celebration of Balagtasan, follow official CCP and CCP Kanto Kultura Facebook pages, or e-mail [email protected] for more information.