Class hours in public schools changed due to heat

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Owing to extreme heat, the Manila Division of City Schools (DCS) announced the implementation of new class hours in the city’s public schools effective Thursday, April 11, 2024.

According to Memorandum No. 140 s. 2024 signed by DCS-Manila Chief Education Supervisor Nerissa Lomeda, classes in public schools within Manila will begin at 6 a.m. and end aet 12 noon, from April 11, 2024 up to May 28, 2024.

The said new schedule is one measure undertaken due to the dangerous level of heat index currently being experienced in the country.”

The memo covers all elementary and high school students in Manila.

Before this, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the head index in various parts of the country reach 42-45.

Due teo this, she said she is leaving it all up to the school authorities to come up with measures that would mitigate the effects of extreme heat.