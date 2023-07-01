DSWD distributes more food packs for Mayon evacuees

222 SHARES Share Tweet

On instruction of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD Bicol Regional Office will proceed with its second wave distribution of family food packs (FFPs) to local government units (LGUs) across Albay province for their constituents displaced by the eruption of Mayon Volcano.

A total of 28,810 FFPs was released by the Field Office good for 15 days food supply for the different evacuation centers around the province.

Distribution of the food packs will start on July 2 (Sunday).

Volunteers assist in repacking of relief goods for Mayon evacuees

Officers of the 9th Civil Military Operation Battalion of the Philippine Army 9th Infantry Division, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Genevee Dañas, and volunteers from the Alpha Phi Omega (APO) Bicol Administrative Region help repack relief goods at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Regional Office Bogtong Warehouse in Legazpi City on Saturday (July 1).