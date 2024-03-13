Home>News>DSWD, other gov’t agencies welcome repatriated seafarers
DSWD, other gov’t agencies welcome repatriated seafarers

DSWD aids Pinoy seafarers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), represented by Asst. Bureau Director for Policy and Administration and Concurrent Officer-in-Charge of the Crisis Intervention Division under the Program Management Bureau Edwin Morata, is among the government agencies that welcomed the repatriated seafarers who survived the March 6 Houthi rebels’ attack upon their arrival at the Manila International Airport on Tuesday (March 12).

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) were also at the airport to meet the seafarers. (Photos by Reuters)

