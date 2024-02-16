KartRider: Drift introduces all-new features with RISE update

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini brings players three new karts

Feb. 16, 2024 – KartRider: Drift, the ultimate free to play, online cross-platform kart racer from Nexon and Nitro Studio, is excited to announce the arrival of RISE, an update that brings players all-new gameplay features, quality-of-life updates, and a limited-time collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini.

A new update means new Karts, and RISE invites players to leave their competition in the dust with three new powerful frontrunners on launch. Starting today, players can choose from three different limited-time super sports cars – the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster, Huracán EVO Spyder and Urus Performante – in the game through March 13.

Each KartRider: Drift racer now has their own unique skills, perfectly tailored to fit their personality and racing style. These character skills are available to use in Item mode with two skill types – Active, which allows the player to use an effect at a specific time through a specific activity, and Passive, a skill that is automatically given to the player. Some examples are:

Brodi – Brodi’s Boost Zone (Active) – Install a Boost Zone on the track in front of you.

Install a Boost Zone on the track in front of you. Kris – Banana Hack (Active) – Change the held items of all your opponents to bananas.

Change the held items of all your opponents to bananas. Martin – Hydrophile (Passive) – You have a chance to receive your own Water Bomb or Water Fly items when hit by one of these items.

You have a chance to receive your own Water Bomb or Water Fly items when hit by one of these items. Rave – For The Fans (Passive) – Become invincible for a few seconds after being hit by certain items.

A new Kart tuning system for Speed Mode lets players adjust their Karts. Players can upgrade their Karts through the Proficiency System and upgrading their Karts can unlock new abilities. All Karts have the same default speed and acceleration with a choice of six basic tuning options:

Booster Acceleration

Drift Acceleration

Boost Duration

Boost Charge Amount

Long Slide Drift Sustainability

Maintain Boost after Wall Collision Boost

Players can get the element of surprise with the introduction of new Racing Boxes, available from the Item shop, the Racing Pass, as in-game rewards and via community events. Upon opening a box, players can receive a surprise item. If they receive an item they already own from a Racing Box, it will convert to the new Mileage currency, which players can exchange for Mileage-only items from the Item shop.

RISE also rolls out a new and improved racing pass where Trophies can be earned in exchange for valuable items. Upon completing the pass, players can exchange Trophies for an exclusive Racing Box that contains items from all previous racing passes. Whether players opt for the Regular or Premium pass, they’ll have access to monthly updates with missions tailored to racers of all skill levels.

RISE brings a plethora of quality-of-life updates, including improved matchmaking with Multi Mode which combines matching from general races and Grand Prix races. Replacing Grand Prix, racers can play in ranked item or speed matches earning points to rank up. They can also play multiple matches in a row without returning to the lobby to start another queue. In addition, PC players can now communicate via an all-new chat system with text chat, emotes and quick chat while in the lobby or between matches.

KartRider: Drift has visited the garage for a tune up this update; players can read about all of the changes here.

KartRider: Drift is available to download and play for free on all major gaming platforms, including Xbox and PlayStation consoles, PC (Nexon Launcher), iOS and Android mobile devices.

