Mayor Honey to new MPD chief: Give your 101 percent for Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna graces the turnover of the MPD leadership from (right) outgoing Director PBGen. Andre Dizon to (left) PCol. Arnold Ibay. Also in photo is NCRPO chief PBGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna graced the turnover of the Manila Police District (MPD) to its new commander, expressing hope that the new MPD chief will give his ‘101 percent’ in keeping the city safe, peaceful and orderly at all times.

Speaking at the turnover ceremony held at the MPD Headquarters on UN Avenue in Ermita, Manila, Lacuna expressed profound gratitude for the 14 months of service rendered by outgoing MPD Director PBGen. Andre Dizon in Manila.

“He came almost at the same time of my assumption into office as the city’s local chief executive last year. He had shown his dedication and compassion to his task,” she said.

Lacuna also said that true to his popular tagline of ‘Approachable, Presentable and Dependable, which became an inspiration to the entire police force in the city, “Dizon was well regarded by our I LOVE MANILA Team, comprised of all heads of various departments, offices and bureau chiefs for his humble aura, so easy to deal with and very reliable. His support and cooperation to the city government was truly felt.”

“Gustuhin man namin na manatili ka dito sa Maynila, ginagalang natin ang desisyon ng liderato ng Philippine National Police. Dalangin lang sana namin na ikaw ay gabayan ng Panginoon sa bagong yugto ng iyong buhay pulis. We say thank you very much. We wish you all the best on your new assignment,” the mayor added.

On the other hand, Lacuna welcomed newly-designated MPD Director Colonel Arnold Thomas Ibay, whom she said is a true-blue Manilan who already knows the ins and outs of the city.

“Buong galak din nating tinatanggap ang “bagong- luma”. Bago, sapagkat kabibigay pa lamang sa kanya ng designation bilang Acting District Director ng MPD at luma sapagkat ilang pabalik-balik na din si Colonel Arnold Thomas Ibay dito sa Maynila.,” the mayor said.

“We are welcoming you back to Manila, the city you have loved to serve for many years, as a Police Captain, Police Major, Police Colonel, and soon as Police General. You were designated as one of the PCP commanders, as a Station Commander, as MPD Chief Directorial Staff, and you were given many other assignments such as Deputy Regional Director, Provincial Director, CIDG NCR Chief, and as Senior Executive Assistant to the Chief PNP, among others,” Lacuna noted.

The mayor said that the hierarchy of the Philippine National Police must have seen and recognized Ibay’s kind of service and style of leadership.

“At ngayon ngang nagbabalik kang muli dito sa kapitolyo ng ating bansa, naniniwala akong kabisado mo na ang kalagayan ng ating lungsod. Bitbit mo pa ang iyong mga karanasan sa lahat ng mga posisyon na ipinagkatiwala sa iyo, umaasa akong ipapadama mo rin sa aming mga Manilenyo ang iyong buong pagmamalasakit, buong sipag at sigasig, at buong galing na pamunuan ang may halos apat na libong pulis Maynila. Sa mga susunod nating pag-uusap, pagpupulong, pagsasama sa iba’t ibang mga proyekto at programa ng pamahalaang lungsod ay umaasa akong magkakatulungan tayo at ibibigay mo ang iyong 101% upang mapanatili natin ang kaayusan, kapayapaan, at kaligtasan ng bawat isang mamamayan ng Maynila,” Lacuna added.

The mayor also assured Ibay that the city government of Manila will be behind him and the whole Manila Police District.

In ending, Lacuna wished both Dizon and Ibay good luck on their new assignments, stressing that the police uniform is not just a uniform but a symbol of trust and power, as she called on both officials to continue being the best in serving their beloved country.

Ibay replaced Dizon who is now the Acting Director of the Retirement and Benefits Administration Service of the PNP, replacing PBGen. Niño David Rabaya who was appointed as Acting Deputy Director for Comptrollership.

Prior to this, Ibay was Senior Executive Assistant to the Office of the Chief PNP.

Lacuna was Guest of Honor and Speaker during the change of command while Acting National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) Director PBGEN Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. was Presiding Officer of the ceremony.