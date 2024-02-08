MPD announces road closures, traffic rerouting for Chinese New Year

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Manila Police District (MPD) announced that road closures and traffic rerouting will be implemented in certain parts of Binondo, Manila, in connection with the upcoming celebration of the Chinese New Year on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

In an advisory, the MPD-Public Information Office (PIO) headed by PMaj. Philipp Ines, said that some streets in Manila will be closed to traffic to give way to the countdown and fireworks display on February 9, the eve of the Chinese New Year.

At 12:01 a.m., the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge will be closed, 7 p.m. for the southbound lane of Jones Bridge and 10 p.m. for the northbound lane of Jones Bridge.

The stretch of Q. Paredes from P. Burgos Avenue to Dasmariñas St. and Plaza Cervantes will also be closed while a traffic rerouting scheme will also be put in place.

Vehicles from Reina Regente St. using Juan Luna St. goin g to the Southbound lane of Jones Bridge may turn left to Plaza Lorenzo Ruiz, right to Noberto Ty St., right to Yuchengco St. and then left to Ongpin St. to point of destination.

Those from P. Burgos Avenue/Taft Avenue who want to use Jones Bridge may go straignt to McArthur Bridge o Quezon Bridge to poitn of detination while vehicles from Plaza Sta. Cruz using Dasmariñas St. may turn right to Q. Paredes St. to point of destination.

Vehicles from Magallanes Drive going to Binondo-Intramuros Bridge may go straight to A. Soriano Avenue to Anda Circle and then point of destination.

“Vehicles coming from Muelle dela Industria going to Binondo-Intramuros Bridge shall take Madrid St., then turn right to San Fernando St., going to Plaza San Ruiz then turn left to Q. Paredes St., turn right to Noberto Ty St., turn right to Yuchengco then turn left to Ongpin to point of destination,” the advisory added.