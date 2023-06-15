Nexon launches Blue Archive’s Remedial Knights Event Story update

249 SHARES Share Tweet

NEXON Korea Corp. (CEO: Jung-Hun Lee) announced on Wednesday, June 14, an update for the subculture game Blue Archive’s latest story event, Cathedra’s Merry Christmas: Remedial Knights’ Gift, developed by their subsidiary company Nexon Games (CEO: Yong-Hyun Park).

In this Event Story, players will see what happens when Christmas arrives in Kivotos as the Remedial Knights get caught up in a conspiracy involving the Thugs. Throughout the Event Story, players can earn various Elephs and equipment to help them grow. Upon completing the story, players can get items like Pyroxene x400 and Secret Tech Notes.

Meanwhile, two new students have also been added. Serina (Christmas) is a Piercing-type Striker student from Trinity General School who uses her EX Skill: Echo of Blessings to increase Crit DMG for allies within a circle (excluding herself) and grants them one Holy Night’s Blessing. Those allies gain Piercing Effectiveness proportional to the amount of Holy Night’s Blessings they have accumulated. Hanae (Christmas) is a Mystic-type Special student from the same academy. Her EX Skill, Time for Presents!, grants one Holy Night’s Blessing to allies within a circle. Those allies gain a 60-second continuous recovery effect proportional to the amount of Holy Night’s Blessing and Healing they get.

Nexon is also introducing new Mini Story content where Sensei can get to know the students in a whole new way. The first two episodes of the mini stories, The Red Winter Tour Log, are available now, and more are expected to be released in the near future.

To celebrate the update, Nexon is giving away Pyroxene x100 every day until Tuesday, June 27, and a new Furniture item, the Warm Christmas Fireplace, on day seven.

For more information about “Cathedra’s Merry Christmas: Remedial Knights’ Gift” please visit official Blue Archive communities.

