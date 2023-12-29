Over P1.5 million worth of illegal drugs seized by Customs-NAIA at CMEC in Pasay City

Customs-NAIA and PDEA authorities during the turnover of the seized illegal drugs from CMEC worth P1.5 million. (JERRY S. TAN)

Customs-NAIA and PDEA authorities during the turnover of the seized illegal drugs from CMEC worth P1.5 million. (JERRY S. TAN)

416 SHARES Share Tweet

AT least P1.5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Bureau of Customs-NAIA and PDEA-IADITG from four abandoned parcels at the Central Mail Exchange located on Domestic Road in Pasay City.

First to be seized was a parcel sent by a certain Abdul Jakul Sextoy Company from Canada consigned to one JC Sarmiento of San Mateo Rizal, which was declared as a ‘sextoy tumbler’ which was found to contain 116 grams of marijuana kush.

The second parcel was declared as cushion repair kit sent by EOS Upholstery of South El Monte, California consigned to one Tina Tungpalan of Ilocos Norte containing 225 grams of marijuana kush and eight vape cartridges of liquid marijuana.

The third parcel seized was declared as Nintendo Game/Playstation Game sent by one Cocoy Ortaleza of San Francisco which was consigned to a certain Andy Ortaleza of Angeles Citym Pampanga, where 114 grams of shabu was found.

Lastly, the fourth parcel was declared as merchandise and sent by one Carson Lawrence of Fallon, Missouri from America which was consigned to one Mark Truzan of Leveriza Street in Pasay City. There, authorities found 26 vape cartridges of liquid marijuana, 12 grams of kush and another 32 grams of kush or high-grade marijuana.

All of the seized drugs worth P1,594,220 million in all had been turned over by the Customs-NAIA to the NAIA-PDEA-IADITG for further investigation and proper disposition.