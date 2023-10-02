SSS extends deadline of remittance of contributions in areas affected by Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Egay, Falcon

471 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) extended in selected areas the payment deadline for the June 2023 contribution of business employers and the second quarter contributions of household employers, coverage and collection partners (CCP), and individual members from July 31, 2023 to October 2, 2023.

According to SSS Circular No. 2023-005 (https://bit.ly/CI2023-005) signed by SSS President and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macasaet, the said applicable month and quarter were extended until September 30, 2023, but since it falls on a Saturday, the deadline was further extended to the next working day, which is October 2, 2023.

“We understand that these calamities have affected the ability of some of our members, covered employers, and CCPs in selected areas to pay their contributions on or before their original schedule. For consideration, we are giving them more time to pay their SSS contributions so that payment gaps or late payments can be avoided,” Macasaet said.

The extension applies to employers, CCPs, and members in areas declared under State of Calamity by various local government offices due to the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Cyclones Egay and Falcon, such as the provinces of:

Ilocos Norte,

Ilocos Sur,

La Union,

Pangasinan,

Cagayan,

Bataan,

Bulacan,

Nueva Ecija,

Pampanga,

Tarlac,

Cavite,

Rizal,

Occidental Mindoro,

Abra,

Apayao,

Benguet,

Ifugao, and

Mountain Province.

The said extension also covers other areas that may be declared under State of Calamity by local government units, local disaster risk reduction management offices, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, or the national government.

Likewise, employers with approved installment proposals must deposit their post-dated checks that fall due in June and July 2023 on or before October 2, 2023.

However, no contribution paid retroactively by individual members will be used in determining their eligibility to any benefit arising from a contingency wherein the date of payment is within or after the semester of contingency.

The original contribution payment deadlines and guidelines in the said areas will resume starting with the applicable month of July 2023.