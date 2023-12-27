Welcome the new year in one piece

194 SHARES Share Tweet

This appeal was issued by Mayor Honey Lacuna to all Manilans, saying the New Year revelry may better be held without necessarily exploding firecrackers, specially those that pose danger to lives and limbs.

Lacuna noted reports from the Department of Health (DOH) which show a rise in fireworks-related injuries way ahead of the New Year celebration, including cases that necessitated hand amputations.

To date, the lady mayor said that injuries related to fireworks has gone up to over 50 already, with Metro Manila having the most number of casualties.

In relation to this, Lacuna is encouraging barangays to designate a common fireworks display area where the residents may watch altogether in a safe and controlled environment.

Similarly, she discouraged residents from using fireworks by themselves to protect them and others from sustaining any injuries or losing limbs in the process.

The lady mayor stressed that a few moments of enjoyment is not worth it if one is to sustain injuries that would adversely affect their lives forever.

“Public safety remains our foremost concern. I am appealing to all barangay authorities to convince their constituents to resort to safer ways of welcoming the New Year like using pots and pans or the traditional party horns,” she said.