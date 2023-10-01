Mayor Honey vows to upgrade instruments of Manila City Band as it celebrates 60th Anniversary with a concert

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo flank Manila City Band conductor Maestro Daniel Quianzon at the end of their concert held in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna concluded the city’s celebration of ‘Tourism Month’ by spearheading the 60th anniversary of the Manila City Band, also known as ‘Banda ng Maynila.’

In her short message, Lacuna also announced plans to upgrade the worn out musical instruments being used by the band for them to be able to continue performing at their best and providing good music for city events.

“Bilang pagsasara ng tabing sa pagdiriwang ng Buwan ng Turismo, binibigyan natin ng halaga ang 60 taong ambag ng ating Banda ng Maynila. Anim na dekada na silang nagbibigay serbisyo sa ating lungsod sa pamamagitan ng kanilang musika na kasama sa mga mahahalagang okasyon at palatuntunan ng pamahalaang lungsod,” she said during the band’s anniversary celebration held at the Bonifacio Shrine, also attended by Department of Tourism, Culture and Sports of Manila (DTCAM) Director, Charlie Dungo, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, city officials and City Councilors, among others.

The mayor also cited that each music performance of the Manila City Band, which is headed by Maestro Daniel Quianzon, is an expression of feelings that mere words cannot do.

“Ang musikang handog ng ating banda ay tila nagpapahayag ng damdaming di kayang bigkasin, ngunit ang hatid nilang tunog ay tila himig na dumadaloy sa kaibuturan ng ating puso at isip,” the mayor added.

Noting that the Manila band is there to provide color and entertainment to every occasion in the city, Lacuna said that as a fitting tribute, the city government will find ways to buy new musical instruments for its members.

Lacuna also thanked and commended the DTCAM under Dungo, for having laid out meaningful programs aimed at promoting the city’s tourism and making Manila a must-see place, for both local and foreign tourists.

For his part, Dungo said that the Manila City Band, which celebrated its 60th anniversary via a concert dubbed, ‘Sisentarenata’ which was held at the Bonifacio Shrine, was founded in 1963 during the incumbency of the late mayor Antonio Villegas. It was headed by retired Maj. Ambrosio Ordonia and its members are composed of talented musicians from various offices of the Manila City Hall.

Aside from performing for the city on several occasions, the said band also gets invited to perform in other events, he said.

Dungo also took pride that the said band, which falls under his office, had won the top spot during a competition held in Quezon City in 1989 and again in 1997 when it won Best in Interpretation of the ‘Veteranos Dela Revolucionario’ during a competition at the Quirino Grandstand.

“The Banda ng Maynila serenades with music that enchants everyone not only with sounds but also with the vibrant energy that radiates through every instrument they are playing,” he added.