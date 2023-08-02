DSWD reaches out to more than 200 individuals in street situations through Oplan Pag-Abot

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues its reach-out operations for families and individuals in street situations (FISS) amid the heavy rains brought about by various weather disturbances affecting the National Capital Region in the past few weeks.

The Oplan Pag-abot Team conducted separate reach-out operations in the cities of Pasay, Manila and Caloocan since the July 3 kick-off of the project’s full implementation.

To date, the DSWD was able to reach out to 38 families composed of 113 individuals, as well as some 111 unattached adults, and three unaccompanied children who live or stay on the streets in the Metro Manila three cities.

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, said the reached-out children, families, and individuals are brought to the designated areas for the initial processing of their information, including biometrics registration and issuance of identification cards.

“The social workers conducted an interview and assessment of the clients to identify the appropriate interventions to be provided, which may include but not limited to the ‘Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag Asa Program,’ Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and temporary shelter, or protective custody,” Asst. Secretary Lopez pointed out.

As part of their unwavering support to the project, representatives from the local government units (LGUs), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Commission on Human Rights (CHR), and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) joined the DSWD social workers during the reach-out operations.

The Oplan Pag-Abot is a major project of the DSWD that aims to reach out to people living and staying on the streets in order to provide them with the necessary and appropriate interventions.