Manila to come up with Heat Index Action Plan Matrix

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna directed the capital city’s health office, social welfare services and disaster risk reduction and management office to come up with a Heat Index Action Plan Matrix to guide the city government on how to cope with intense hot weather as daytime temperatures soar in the metro.

“Bilang ina ng Lungsod ng Maynila, dama ko po ang paghihirap ng mga kapwa ko Manileño na dulot ng labis na init ng panahon. Bilang doktora, batid kong maraming health risks sa katawan ng tao yang grabeng init, lalo pa sa mga senior citizens, may comorbidities, PWDs, buntis, at mga sanggol,” Lacuna said.

“Suspension of classes and work are just part of the preventive measures we will have ready. The Heat Index Action Plan Matrix I would like submitted to me for approval should be reasonably comprehensive,” Lacuna said.

She added: “We need only improve upon the heat index system PAGASA is using now because it is incomplete. The PAGASA heat index system has alert levels or different temperature levels. Manila should have specific local measures at each alert level.”

Lacuna, also a doctor, noted that more than the normal incidence of dry season-associated illnesses are to be expected with the continuing heat such as skin rashes, prickly heat, dehydration, dengue, heat exhaustion, food poisoning and heat stroke.

She said Manila’s hospitals and health centers should be ready for heart attacks, strokes and disease outbreaks from water contamination because many thirsty people have higher water demand, adding the need foe first aid training at the barangay level because first aid must be done first before patients are rushed to hospitals.

Lacuna also said the Bureau of Fire Protection stationed in Manila, the many volunteer fire brigades, barangay tanods and barangay health centers “should be on high alert beyond the usual, especially for our vulnerable residents—the seniors, pregnant mothers, those with comorbidities, PWDs and persons with special needs.”

“Manila’s adapted heat index system should indicate when residents shall be required to stay indoors, when outdoor activities at school and work shall be suspended, when face-to-face classes and onsite work shall be suspended and when businesses that use a lot of water should reduce water use or limit their operations at night or temporarily stop operations for the greater good,”Lacuna stressed.

To improve the city’s fire response and prevention measures, the mayor also requested the Bureau of Fire Protection for their input on what else can be done to prevent and respond better to fire incidents.