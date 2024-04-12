Manila to hold fashion show in effort to revive Divisoria as ‘Fabric and Textile Capital’

(Top photo) Mayor Honey Lacuna (second from left) after signing the MOA paving the way for 'Rampa Manila 2.' The other signatories were (from right) secretary to the mayor Atty. Marlon Lacson, Doris Jimenez of Punto consultancy and department of tourism, culture and the arts (DTCAM) head Charlie Dungo. (Bottom photo) Mayor Honey Lacuna (fifth from left) with the established and emerging fashion designers that will lead the 'Rampa Manila 2.' At left is department of tourism, culture and the arts (DTCAM) head Charlie Dungo. (JERRY S. TAN)

IN the hope of reviving the former tag of Divisoria as the country’s ‘fabric and textile capital’ and its long-held reputation as the ‘go to’ place for all kinds of items related to making clothes, Mayor Honey Lacuna launched the ‘Rampa Manila 2’ which will feature renowned and emerging local designers.

Lacuna thus signed a memorandum of agreement for the holding of the said event on June 19, 2024 as part of the activities lined up in connection with the celebration of the city’s founding anniversary on June 24. The other signatories were secretary to the mayor Atty. Marlon Lacson, department of tourism, culture and the arts (DTCAM) head Charlie Dungo and Doris Jimenez of Punto consultancy.

The lady mayor said the event is meant to encourage budding designers to hone their talent and make them at par with international ones.

“The ultimate goal is para itaas ang antas ng fashion designs sa Pilipinas at bigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga bata na gustong pumasok sa industriya na ito kaya thank you sa inyo for taking the challenge,” Lacuna told the designers present.

Lacuna said that unlike last year when she was convinced to take the catwalk, this year, she would like to be just in the audience and fully enjoy the fashion show that will take place.

“Been there, done that. Hindi na po… nasubukan kona…there are other models who will do more justice,” the mayor humbly said, adding that last year, she missed the chance to watch the show in its entirety as her attention was divided by her having to take the catwalk herself.

The mayor expressed belief that there are many good designers in Manila waiting to be discovered and given the proper opportunity to showcase their talent, saying she herself is an avid fan of local designs who visits ‘tiangges’ or bazaars during her free time to buy clothes, citing as example the one she wore at the launch.

Lacuna recounted that “before, puntahan talaga and Divisoria for any kind of textile but over the years, nag-dwindle talaga,” as she also lamented that some designers choose to import.

“We are inviting future designers to go back to where it all started and help our our micro businesses to jump back to their former status as a flourishing industry,” she added.

The established designers who will be spearheading the event were led by Bang Pineda, who said that they are just as eager as the mayor to introduce young blood to the fashion industry.

Dungo, for his part, said that last year’s plans to turn the area of Remedios in Malate into a ‘designer’s hub’ was stalled due to the high rentals in that part of the city.

The designers present thanked and lauded Lacuna for giving the fashion industry the much-needed boost, attention and support and for providing them with a unique platform where they can showcase their designs.

Pineda said the theme of the show is ‘texture, textile and technique’ as he also urged those present to buy their materials from Divisoria and take ‘selfies’ while they are there to promote the place.