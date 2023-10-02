Mayor Honey leads Museum and Galleries Month with Vice Mayor Yul’s art exhibit

Vice Mayor Yul Servo takes a selfie with some of his special guests at the opening of his art exhibit in Manila City Hall. They are (from left) DTCAM Director Charlie Dungo, chief of staff Joshue Santiago, Mayor Honey Lacuna, executive assistant Abigail Lacuna and District 4 Barangay Chair Evelyn de Guzman. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna led the city’s observance of the ‘Museum and Galleries Month’ this October by opening a solo art exhibit featuring paintings made by Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto.

In the said exhibit, Lacuna thanked Servo as she announced that the proceeds of the said exhibit will go to the ‘Manila City Hall Band.’

“Congrats, di ka lang isang magaling na lingkod-bayan at artista, isa ka ding magaling na manlilikha ng magagandang obra. Ang pinakamaganda pa po diyan, lahat ng pinagbebentahan ng ginagawa niya ay may pinupuntahang tinutulungan. Ngayon, ang proceeds ay mapupunta sa Manila City Hall Band. Ang swerte naman ninyo,” Lacuna said in her short message.

The mayor added: “Tunay na malikhain ang aking Vice Mayor. Nakakamangha kung saan ka kumukuha ng panahon para gawin lahat ito pero sabi nila, kung gusto mo talaga ang ginagawa mo, may paraan…Hindi biro… third na ito. Una ‘yung Pinto Museum, tapos Manila Hotel at pinakamalaki itong third exhibit na angkop na angkop sa pagdiriwang ng Museum and Galleries Month.”

The event, organized by the Department of Tourism, Culture and thje Arts (DTCAM) under its Director Charlie Dungo, was also attended by city officials, Councilors and private individuals, among them District 4 Barangay Chair Evelyn de Guzman, the mayor’s Executive Assistant Abigail Lacuna and Chief of Staff Joshue Santiago.

Servo said that from scrap metal, he used stainless in his new masterpieces which featured, among others, the LRT, MRT, Skyway and primary areas in Manila like Sta. Ana, San Miguel, Sta. Mesa, Intramuros, San Andres, Binondo, San Nicolas and Quiapo.

Also on exhibit is a sample of the trophies used in the Manila Film Festival, along with towers of power, courage, wisdom, friendship and themes like organizer, timekeeper, windbreaker and memories, among others.

In his speech, Servo thanked Lacuna and the memers of the Manila City Council of which he is the Presiding Officer, saying their support inspires him and makes his job a lot easier.

Dubbed, “Directions 3,” Servo’s solo art exhibit will be held from October 2 to 13, 2023 at the Bulwagang Rodriguez located at the 2nd floor of the Manila City Hall.

Lacuna said she is fortunate to have been among the first recipients of Servo’s artwork, having painted her using as direction the area where her home is situated, in Bacood, Sta. Mesa.