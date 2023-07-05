Mayor Honey orders probe on shopping malls charging fees for toilet use

Mayor Honey Lacuna orders City Administrator Bernie Ang to probe the complaint of a media member who was charged for the use of a comfort room in Lucky Chinatown. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has ordered an investigation into shopping malls that charge for the use of their supposed public toilets.

Lacuna directed City Administrator Bernie Ang to write to mall owners in Manila and ensure that the practice of charging fees in exchange for the use of their comfort rooms.

She also urged mall owners to ensure that the said practice is stopped as this is anti-poor and runs counter to regulations set by the local government to govern their operations.

The mayor also ordered a probe into the complaint of a media member, Juliet de Loza of Abante/Abante Tonite, who was charged P20 for the use of a comfort room at the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo. Worse, the receipt given to her was for only P10.

According to Ang, shopping malls are given permits to operate by the city government under the condition that they provide the facilities that are needed by their guests, or the mall-going public and these primarily includes public comfort rooms which the customers may use free of charge.

While the shopping malls may be private-owned establishments, Ang notes that the city government can regulate their operations and enforce measures if the mall operations become detrimental or contrary to public welfare and interest.

In the matter of the complaint at hand, Ang said the mall concerned additionally committed a wrongdoing by issuing a receipt that states P10 when the customers are being charged P20.

The city administrator warned that violations of the conditions under which permits are granted may be grounds for penalties and even closure.