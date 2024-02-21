Mayor Honey urges entries for the Manila Film Festival as Feb. 29 deadline nears

Mayor Honey Lacuna and DTCAM chief Charlie Dungo announce that entries for the Manila Film Festival are now being accepted. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna and DTCAM chief Charlie Dungo announce that entries for the Manila Film Festival are now being accepted. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna announced that the city’s ‘The Manila Film Festival (TMFF)’ is currently accepting entries for short films.

Lacuna is thus calling all student filmmakers aged 18 or older to join, as the city government, through its department of tourism, culture and the arts (DTCAM) headed by Charlie Dungo, revives Manila as a lively, creative hub for cinema.

According to the mayor, there will be an awarding of the ‘Gawad Maynila’ film grant to promising Filipino independent filmmakers.

The deadline for submissions is on February 29, 2024 and those interested may visit www.themanilafilmfestival.com to see the full details and mechanics, Lacuna added.

Dungo, in detailing the mechanics, meanwhile said that the submission of entries is open to bonafide students from private and state colleges and universities nationwide.

He said that the thematic thrust of the TMFF 2024 is to celebrate Manila as the ‘City of Infinite Possibilities and A Thousand Tales.’

Though story concepts set in the actual site of Manila itself is preferred, we also acknowledge that there is a Manila that resides in the Sphere of Dreams and Aspirations in the minds of Filipinos everywhere -all around our islands and even in the hearts of Pinoys abroad,” Dungo said.

The entries should have a target running time of no less than 15 minutes and no more than 20 minutes (inclusive of opening and closing credits). Those who are interested in submitting their entries may submit it online through www.themanilafilmfestival.com,” he added.

According to Dungo, Interested parties must submit the following requirements: story paper of the project containing the basic premise of the film; a short document stating the current stage or phase of the entries – (e.g., either Story/Script Development, Pre Production/Planning-kindly select only one of the two stages);a one-page synopsis/storyline of the film project; resume of the proponent/s; sample production work by the proponent (preferably as Director);two recent photos of proponent/s; related material based on above identified Production Phase, as follows: either a full shooting script or a highly detailed treatment; production plan; casting details; location details; production crew/staff details; equipment details.

Interested participants may submit a maximum of three entries. However, only one entry per proponent may be considered as a finalist.

Works already in principal photography or post-production phase before February 29, 2024 are disqualified.