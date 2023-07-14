Nexon launches a special webpage for Blue Archive’s Main Story Part 1: Final Episode

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

The Final Episode “Where All Miracles Begin” will be released in consecutive parts beginning Friday, July 21.

A Special Live Stream is scheduled for 9 a.m. UTC on Friday, July 21 on the official YouTube channel.

Special merch, Pyroxenes, and other rewards will be given out from various events.

NEXON Korea Corp. (CEO: Jung-Hun Lee) released a Special Webpage Friday, July 14 in anticipation of Blue Archive’s Main Story Part 1: Final Episode, developed by their subsidiary company Nexon Games (CEO: Yong-Hyun Park).

A roadmap highlighting the Update Schedule for the Main Story will also be released. Main Story Part 1: Final Episode, titled “Where All Miracles Begin,” is set to captivate players as it unfolds through four chapters released in sequential order. Starting from Friday, July 21 until Thursday, Sept. 5, each chapter will reveal new twists and turns in the storyline, beginning with Chapter 1: Operation Recapture Schale.

In addition to the story updates, Blue Archive fans can anticipate a Special Live Stream titled Blue Archive Kivotos Live. Scheduled at 9 a.m. UTC on Friday, July 21, the event will be streamed on the official YouTube channel. Fans can expect a wealth of exclusive information, benefits and insights related to the Final Episode.

Leading up to the Final Episode, Nexon has planned a series of in-game celebrations for players to enjoy. On Friday, July 21, those who complete the Main Story Recollection Albums, including “Justice Task Force” and “Eden treaty,” will be rewarded with Coupons, which can be used on the Special Webpage Mini Games to claim various rewards, including Credit Points, Beginner/Normal/Advanced Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Ticket and Beginner/Normal/Advanced Tech Notes Choice Ticket. Additionally, on Tuesday, July 25, all users will receive a special reward of Pyroxene x1,200.

Nexon also introduced a new character, Mine, affiliated with Trinity General School. The event stories “Schale’s Happy ♥ Valentine Patrol” and “Kosaka Wakamo’s Silence and Feast.” Sena and Chihiro Recruitments are also making anticipated returns.

For more information about Blue Archive’s Main Story Part 1, players can visit the official Blue Archive communities.

Blue Archive Official Forum: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Discord: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Twitter: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Facebook: [LINK]

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.