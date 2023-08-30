Valenzuela City Hosts Breastmilk Letting Activity, Family Planning Caravan

“Wala Nang Hihigit Pa Sa Gatas Ng Ina” : In line with the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the Valenzuela City Health Office in partnership with Quezon City Human Milk Bank conducted a Breastmilk Letting Activity at the WES Events Space, August 30, 2023. The event was attended by 180 breastfeeding mothers and yielded liters of breastmilk.

“Wala Nang Hihigit Pa Sa Gatas Ng Ina” : In line with the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the Valenzuela City Health Office in partnership with Quezon City Human Milk Bank conducted a Breastmilk Letting Activity at the WES Events Space, August 30, 2023. The event was attended by 180 breastfeeding mothers and yielded liters of breastmilk.

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Healthcare, being one of Valenzuela City’s priority for the Pamilyang Valenzuelano, the City Government of Valenzuela under the leadership of Mayor WES Gatchalian, in coordination with the City Health Office held the 2023 Simultaneous Breastmilk Letting Activity and Family Planning Caravan at WES Events Space, Brgy. Dalandanan and 3S Center Lingunan respectively on August 30, 2023.

In line with the celebration of the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the Breastmilk Letting Activity was in partnership with Quezon City General Hospital Human Milk Bank, held at the WES Events Space, Barangay Dalandanan. The activity gathered almost 120 participants who came together to support breastfeeding mothers and their infants. The event received generous sponsorship from key organizations including the Rotary Club of Valenzuela, Yakult Philippines, J. Chemie Laboratories, Inc., Prosel Pharma, Metropolitan Pharma. Participants were treated not only to a platform for sharing experiences and knowledge about breastfeeding but also received rice packs courtesy of the Quezon City General Hospital Human Milk Bank. Mayoress Tiffany Gathalian also encouraged the participants and offered an incentive of two thousand pesos (PhP 2,000) for the participant who will donate the most amount of breastmilk.

Meanwhile, the Family Planning Caravan held at the 3S Center Lingunan underscored the city’s comprehensive approach to healthcare. The caravan served as an avenue for vital information dissemination, focusing on subjects like breast and cervical cancer awareness, HIV awareness, and modern family planning methods. In line with this, participants had access to family planning booths featuring diverse educational materials and resources. Family Planning Services were also available for them. This holistic approach to family planning demonstrates the city’s unwavering commitment to the overall well-being of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano.

In his message, City Health Officer Dr. Marthony Basco said “Mahirap po magpalaki at mag-alaga ng maraming anak kaya naman inilunsad natin ang Family Planning Caravan para protektado ang Pamilyang Valenzuelano. Hindi lamang protektado, kundi ang iniisip natin ay ang inyong future, ang inyong kinabukasan, dahil malay ninyo, ang mga anak ninyo ang susunod na City Health Officer – ang papalit sa akin, dahil ‘yan sa naaalagaan ninyo ang mga anak ninyo. Hindi naman lingid sa inyong kaalaman na ang tanging pamilyadong Gatchalian ay si Mayor WES, kaya naman kung mapapansin ninyo na talagang ang Pamilyang Valenzuelano ang inaalagaan ni Mayor WES. Kapag alaga ang magulang, alaga ang pamilya, kaya naman dito sa Valenzuela, inaalagaan kayo.” [It is very hard to raise and take care of many children, that is why we launched the Family Planning Caravan, to take care of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano. We do this because you never know, maybe your children will be the next city health officer – the one who will replace me, that is because you are taking good care of your children. It is not a secret that Mayor WES is the only Gatchalian with a wife and kids, that is why if you notice, Mayor WES is taking good care of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano.]

Also gracing the events were Mayoress Tiffany Gatchalian, Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, and Councilors Louie Nolasco and Niña Lopez.

Both events stand as testament to Valenzuela City‘s continuous efforts to prioritize the health of every Pamilyang Valenzuelano. The activities not only fostered unity among the community but also provided valuable resources to support families in making informed decisions about their health and family planning needs.

William Chua