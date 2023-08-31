Valenzuela City Launches TechnoKids Computer Curriculum Scratch Programming Tutorial

Computer Curriculum for Kids : Launching of the Valenzuela TechnoKids Computer Curriculum Scratch Programming Tutorial, took place at the Audio-Visual Room, Legislative Bldg City Hall, August 30, 2023, brings together several students from different schools in Valenzuela City. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mayoress Tiffany Gatchalian, Project Coordinator and Coding for Kids advocate, 1st District Councilor Cris Feliciano-Tan, alongside Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Noel Bagano, Technokids PH Marketing Manager Ms. Carmie Jones, and the rest of the city councilors. This initiative signified a significant stride in promoting technological education and coding proficiency for our Pamilyang Valenzuelano students. (Mico Quebrar, Photo/Text)

Computer Curriculum for Kids : Launching of the Valenzuela TechnoKids Computer Curriculum Scratch Programming Tutorial, took place at the Audio-Visual Room, Legislative Bldg City Hall, August 30, 2023, brings together several students from different schools in Valenzuela City. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mayoress Tiffany Gatchalian, Project Coordinator and Coding for Kids advocate, 1st District Councilor Cris Feliciano-Tan, alongside Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Noel Bagano, Technokids PH Marketing Manager Ms. Carmie Jones, and the rest of the city councilors. This initiative signified a significant stride in promoting technological education and coding proficiency for our Pamilyang Valenzuelano students. (Mico Quebrar, Photo/Text)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian, in partnership with the TechnoKids PH, launched the Valenzuela TechnoKids Computer Curriculum and Scratch Programming Tutorial at Audio-Visual Room, Valenzuela City Hall on August 30.

TechnoKids, established in 2002, is a premier Computer Curriculum Service Provider from Canada. The curriculum practices a project-based learning approach that nurtures real-life technological skills of students.

Just the same, Valenzuela TechnoKids will have the same mission to combine education and technology, providing children core computing skills that will pioneer and best prepare them for a highly developed future.

TechnoKids PH Marketing Manager, Ms. Carmie Jones encouraged the participants to enjoy the program, telling them not to be intimidated and overwhelmed by the concept of coding. “‘Yung coding po, isang set siya ng mga commands na ipinasok po natin sa isang click of a button. Iyon po ‘yung pag-aaralan natin…” [Coding is when a set of commands are fed in a click of a button. That’s what we are going to learn…]

In collaboration with TechnoKids PH, a one-day Scratch Programming workshop will be held on September 2, followed by a mini competition on September 9. Workshops on subjects including scratch interface, sensing blocks, and operating blocks will be given to the student participants. Additionally, they’ll develop quiz games and applications like Under the Sea.

The session will be attended by twenty (20) kids and three (3) teachers from each of Valenzuela’s chosen elementary public schools—Malinta Elementary School, Roberta De Jesus Elementary School, Silvestre Lazaro Elementary School, and Gen. T. De Leon Elementary School.

City Councilor and Project Coordinator of Valenzuela Techno Camp, Cristina Feliciano-Tan, also said her good wishes to the participants. “We are very sure na mag-eenjoy kayo, sabi nga ho, Information Technology is limitless. So kahit anong gusto niyong application, pwede niyong i-develop… Sana with this training, matuto kayo, at the same time maging problem solvers kayo… Very creative ang mga bata ngayon, with your fresh minds, I am very sure na malayo ang mararating niyo.” [We are very sure that you’ll enjoy this workshop, as they said, Information Technology is limitless. So whatever application it is that you want to develop is possible. I hope that with this training, you’ll learn, as well as you’ll be problem solvers… Kids these days are very creative, with your fresh minds, I am very sure that you’ll go far.]

Last July 2023, we launched the Valenzuela Techno Camp in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Nullspace PH, offering free coding and robotics classes for public elementary students. Techno Camp is the latest component of Valenzuela’s award-winning Education 360 Degrees Investment Program, which gives Pamilyang Valenzuelano kids access to free IT and programming lessons.

Also joining the TechnoKids launch were Mayoress Tiffany Gatchalian, DepEd Valenzuela Assistant Schools Division Superintendent OIC— Dr. Noel Bagano, City Councilors Ghogo Deato Lee, Niña Shiela Lopez, Mickey Pineda, and SPTA Federation President Kagawad. Arcel Delesmo.