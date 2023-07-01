Valenzuela Partners with Go Negosyo to Give Free Business Mentorship to Local Entrepreneurs

360 SHARES Share Tweet

True to its reputation of being a business-friendly City and as part of the city’s celebration for its upcoming 400th founding anniversary, Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian marks a significant milestone in fostering entrepreneurship and local economic development in the City by personally attending the Go Negosyo 3M on Wheels event held at the SM City Valenzuela, Barangay Karuhatan on July 1, 2023.

The Go Negosyo 3M (Mentorship, Money, Market) on Wheels event, organized by the Go Negosyo Foundation, aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and existing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing them with invaluable insights, networking opportunities, and resources. The event showcased a diverse array of mobile marketing stalls government agencies, and local exhibitors highlighting the innovative products and services they offer like the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), PLDT Enterprise, BPI Banco, McCormick, GCash, Brother Philippines, Scrap to Crafts, Rastacraf Fashion Accessories, Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) Valenzuela Handicrafts, and Valenzuela Special Education Arts & Crafts. A mentorship and coaching session between local entrepreneurs and business mentors was also held during the event.

Mayor WES, known for his unwavering support for local businesses and initiatives that drive economic growth, graced the event with his presence. He engaged in productive conversations with the entrepreneurs, showcasing his commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Valenzuela City. His visit proved his dedication to uplifting the local economy of Valenzuela City.

In his message, Mayor WES encouraged the participants to start their own businesses saying, “Ako po ay naging guest speaker for Go Negosyo noong February, at nakita ko po doon kung paano naging matagumpay ang 3M on Wheels, Kaya naman po, ipinakiusap ko na sana ay dalhin ito sa Valenzuela dahil naramdaman ko po yung interes ng mga tao sa ganitong klase ng mga event lalong lalo na para sa mga bagong negosyante. Napansin ko rin na most of the participants come from the younger generation. Kaya naman po pinasasalamatan ko ang GO Negosyo sa pagdala nito sa Valenzuela. Dapat po gumawa tayo ng mga programang ganito para mahikayat ang mga tao hindi lamang po maging empleyado, hindi lamang po para mag abroad kundi para magsimula rin ng kanilang mga bagong negosyo, kaya naman po sa tingin ko ay mas importante ang ganitong mga entrepreneurial programs kaysa sa mga job fairs. I am very proud to say na Dito po sa Valenzuela, maliit man, micro, small or medium enterprise ay lahat po madaling makapag bubukas ng negosyo, dahil lahat po dito ay digitalize na, ang ating Galing Pook awardee na paspas permit, within a few clicks makakakuha ka na ng permit.” [I attended the Go Negosyo event last February as a guest speaker and I saw how successful it was, that is why I asked them to bring it to Valenzuela because I felt the interest of people with these kinds of entrepreneurial programs. I also noticed that most of the participants came from the younger generation. That is why I am thanking Go Negosyo for bringing this to Valenzuela. We must organize these kinds of programs to encourage people not just to be an employee, not just to go abroad to work, but to become a businessman, that is why I believe that these kinds of entrepreneurial programs are more important than job fairs. I am very proud to say that here in Valenzuela, it is very easy for micro, small, or medium enterprises to start a business because we are already digitalize. With the help of our Galing Pook awardee Paspas Permit, within a few clicks, you can get your business permit.]

The Go Negosyo 3M on Wheels event proved to be productive, with approximately two thousand (2,000) participants who asked advice from business and marketing coaches. The event also provided an ideal platform for entrepreneurs to network, gain exposure, and learn the best practices about the business world.

Also present to share their success stories were The French Baker founder and CEO Mr. Johnlu Koa, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Valenzuela Inc. President Ms. Yolly Dela Cruz, and successful content creator and Heera Co. owner Ms. Queen Hera.

Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, Councilors Ricar Enriquez, Ghogo Deato Lee, Gerald Galang, Niña Lopez, and Sel Sanino-Sy also graced the event.

With this, together with other Government and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), the City Government of Valenzuela, will continue to provide and create opportunities for the Pamilyang Valenzuelano entrepreneurs.

William Chua