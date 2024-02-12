33-year-old man gunned to death in front of own daughter

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Manila Police District (MPD) is now looking into the death of a 33-year-old man who was repeatedly shot right in front of his own son in Tondo, Manila.

Victim Mark Jeff Florentino, of No. 1816 Int. Biak na Bato St. Tondo, Manila, died instantly due to multiple gunshot wounds in the different parts of the body.

PSSg John Teody Siguen of the MPD-homicide section said the incident took place at around 3:30 p.m. the other day at the corner of Biak na Bato and Alley 4 Streets in Tondo, Maynila.

Police said the victim’s daughter, seven-year-old Crystal Maiden, was with the victim when the still unidentified gunman, clad in black jacket, shirt and shoes, followed them while aboard a motorcycle.

The suspect then stopped where they stood and then went on to bring out a gun and fire at the victim repeatedly, before speeding off toward Abad Santos Avenue.