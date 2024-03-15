Mayor Honey leads in honoring women employees in Manila

249 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S our time to shine!!!

Thus said Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she cited the various departments, offices and bureaus of the city government for coming up with their own set of activities to mark the celebration of the National Women’s Month.

She noted that while before, only the Manila department of social welfare comes up with a lineup of activities to celebrate National Women’s Month, the local government now has activities left and right to mark the occasion.

Lacuna made the pronouncements as she led the event in honoring the remarkable women employees of the City of Manila at the Palma Hall inside the Universidad de Manila, themed, “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!”

Alongside this, she expressed pride that a lot of women either head or serve as assistant heads of numerous important departments, bureaus and offices in Manila City Hall.

The mayor said times have really changed, as she lauded the women of today for proving themselves as at par, if not better, than men when it comes to multi-tasking or performing different tasks all at the same time.

In the said event organized by the Manila City Personnel Office in collaboration with the Manila Department of Social Welfare under Re Fugoso, the lady mayor also called on housewives not to debase their role, saying maintaining a a home is not an easy job.

She also encouraged them to learn, on the side, certain livelihood skills which they can learn for free via the programs being offered by the city, so that they can augment their family income.