THE Licensing Executives Society Philippines (LESP) and Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, formalizing a relationship and cooperation that has existed for many years, and which LES hopes will endure for years to come.

Under the MOU, LESP and IPOPHL, among others, will jointly organize a certification course or advanced learning program on licensing of intellectual property rights in the Philippines.

The MOU, inked on the occasion of LESP’s annual general meeting, was signed by Atty. Bienvenido A. Marquez III, current President of LESP and IPOHL Director-General Rowel A Barba, and witnessed by Atty. Patricia A.O. Bunye, past president of LESP and of the Licensing Executives Society International (LESI).

“The mission of LES may be summed up in its tagline: ‘Advancing the Business of Intellectual Property Globally’, ” Bunye said. “Certainly, by cooperating with, and supporting IPOPHL, LESP not only advances the business of IP, but also contributes to a larger national development agenda through IP.”

IPOPHL has been very proactive in the pandemic, bringing its operations and procedures online. There has been almost no disruption and its stakeholders are able to transact via email and the IPOPHL’s website.

Bunye (this writer’s daughter) recently received the Award of Achievement from LESI. LESI is composed of 33 national and regional societies of intellectual property professionals committed to advancing the business of intellectual property globally.

She was LESI’s president in 2016-2017, the first Filipino, first Southeast Asian, and only the third woman to hold the position. Bunye is senior partner, head of the Mining & Natural Resources, and Energy practice groups, and deputy managing partner of the leading law firm Cruz, Marcelo & Tenefrancia.

She is also involved in another professional organization (Diwata-Women in Resource Development, of which she was founding president), where one of their flagship projects is to help indigenous women.

DIWATA has sent indigenous women (from the Aeta tribe in Tarlac, Central Luzon) to the Barefoot College in India to become “solar engineers”. They have learned to assemble, maintain, and repair solar panels, which they have installed in their community. The project also involves teaching them financial literacy and livelihood programmes.

Heard (and seen) on Ayala Avenue

“Although we have been through many months of challenges, we feel it is important to continue celebrating some of our cherished traditions as a community… (The parol is a) deeply Filipino sign of faith and, most especially, hope. Through these simple ornaments that signify renewal and optimism, we hope to continue to bring much joy and wonder to our community.” – Fernando Zobel de Ayala, vice chair, Ayala Corporation – on the occasion of the Ayala Avenue Christmas Lighting Ceremony, 16 Nov 2020.

Publication Source : People's Tonight