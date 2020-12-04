BSP’s term deposit facility rates drop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The rates of the Bangko Sentral term deposit facility declined amid oversubscription ahead of the holidays.

Data released by the BSP showed that the rate of the seven-day facility declined to 1.7292 percent and the rate of the 14-day facility to 1.7261 percent.

These were at 1.7479 percent and 1.7326 percent for the seven- and 14-day TDF during the auction last November 25.

The BSP offered the shortest tenor TDF for P180 billion and tenders amounted to P208.985 billion.

The bid coverage ratio rose to 1.1610 from last week’s 1.1384 after the P170 billion offer in the previous auction was met with P193.53 billion worth of tenders.

Tenders for the 14-day facility reached P399.431 billion, higher than the P300 billion offer.

The bid coverage ratio slipped to 1.3314 from last week’s 1.4086 when this facility was offered for P290 billion and bids amounted to P408.5 billion.

BSP Deputy Gov. Francisco Dakila Jr., in a statement, said results of this week’s TDF auction “indicate increased preference among market participants for the shorter tenor, possible in view of the holiday season”.

“The BSP’s monetary operations will continue to be guided by its assessment of market developments and liquidity conditions going forward,” he added.