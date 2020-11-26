Enchong reveals where he puts his hard-earned money in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ENCHONG Dee is one actor who’s also a successful entrepreneur so it’s not surprising that Sun Life got him to endorse their Negosyante Starter Pack, a bundle of Sun MaxiLink 100 life insurance and Sunlife Prosperity Achiever 2028 mutual fund, with rates that start at P4000 per month. These products can help one be a step closer to a brighter future, just like Enchong.

“Teenager pa lang ako, I started investing my money na,” he says. “And as I focus on my career and my businesses, it’s important for me to have a trusted partner covering my back. I’m glad I have Sun Life as my lifetime partner in this financial journey.”

Enchong has many businesses, among them an entire building in Cubao which he rents out to various tenants. “My advice to young people is to just look for something, a business that’s close to their heart. Specially ngayon, marami sa atin ang naghahanap kung saan ilalagay ang savings nila. Saan sila makakakuha ng emergency funds nila. As my financial adviser from Sunlife says, this is the perfect time because we’re young, we’re healthy. So start as early as now., so we can make our money grow more.”

He’s very careful with his finances. “Hindi ako mahilig sa expensive things, sa luho. What’s more important for me is to see your money growing so that you can have the freedom you want in the future. And if I may add, sa panahon kasi ngayon, ang hirap ng buhay, tapos sunud-sunod pa ‘yung nangyayaring unpleasant sa bansa natin, hindi natin alam kung kelan matatapos itong pandemya, so we should be more conservative lang on approaching our business goals. Even our personal goals.”

Is having his own family part of his personal goal since he’s now financially stable? “At this point, hindi ko pa talaga siya tina-target, kasi marami pa rin akong ibang inaasikaso. Kasi alam ko ‘yung priority ko, at sa ngayon, hindi siya settling down at pag-aasawa. But if it comes, feeling ko I need to sacrifice some things that take my time out of my lovelife. So, sa ngayon, personal goal ko is definitely focused still on my work and my businesses.”

What he can say about his Kapamilya co-stars who now work with other networks? “We should understand na kailangan nating lahat ng hanapbuhay para kumita, lalo na ‘yung breadwinners sa family nila. We cannot take away their right na maghanap ng ibang lugar kunsaan kikita sila. Ako, I’m just lucky na patuloy akong may project sa ABS-CBN.”

Enchong has just finished “Alter Me”, a daring movie with Erich Gonzales where he does a delicate disrobing scene and it’s now showing streaming on Netflix.

Acclaimed indie director tries TV

DIRECTOR Eduardo Roy, Jr. is an acclaimed indie director for such award-winning films as “Quick Change”, “Pamilya Ordinaryo”, “Lola Igna” and “Fuccbois”. He now directs a romantic drama for Eagle Broadcasting Net25’s “Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw” that starts airing this Saturday, November 28, 9 PM. How does it feel directing a TV soap?

“It’s like stepping into alien territory kasi ibang milieu siya,” he says. “But I like challenging myself and do materials na hindi ko pa nagagawa. Some folks say parang luma ang ‘Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw’, which is a love story. But love never goes out of style. It’s always timely and classic as it shows kung paano tayo magmahalan lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya.”

As most folks say, at this point in time, almost all stories have already been told. The difference comes in the treatment or style of how it is told on screen.

“Ang maganda sa paggawa ng TV drama is the idea na parang tumatalon ka sa cliff at hindi mo alam kung may sasalo sa iyo. But kapag maraming risks, mas malaki ang nadarama kong challenge as a director. Mas inspired ako sa trabaho ko and I give my best to make sure the viewers will enjoy watching ‘Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw’.”

The show was taped on lock-in taping at the old houses in Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan which Direk Edong says is much more beautiful than those of Vigan in Ilocos Sur. It was his first time to direct Ynna Asistio and Geoff Eigenmann. How is it?

“I’m really happy na nabigyan ng break si Ynna kasi she is a good actress,” he says. “When you first see her, akala mo, parang wala lang. But there is something about her that grows on you. As for Geoff, marami na siyang TV drama experience before, so alam na niya ang proper blocking and marking. Alam niyang hanapin ang kanyang ilaw. And there was a scene na may actor’s cue kami supposedly, pero wala pa siyang cue, umiiyak na siya. And I can also feel na may kilig sa kanilang dalawa. Alam mong they were portraying their characters Reina and Roman for real. They were emotionally invested sa characters kaya captured ng camera yung kilig at chemistry nila.”

“Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw” starts airing on Net25 starting this Saturday at 8 PM.

Publication Source : People's Journal