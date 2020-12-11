Lesha drops ‘Stripped’ single and music video

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELECTRO-pop artist Lesha brings a passionate, stripped back version of her single “sad songs” in the new track “STRIPPED” produced under Star Music.

Released just last Friday (December 4), “STRIPPED” got featured on Spotify’s “New Music Friday Philippines” and Apple Music’s “Absolute OPM” playlist.

“’sad songs’ and ‘STRIPPED’ are very different music production wise which was my goal from the beginning,” said Lesha. “I really loved the idea of a sad song I could headbang to but at the same time I wanted to create another version where the listeners could feel the pain of the lyrics.”

“STRIPPED” is also accompanied by its official music video, the second of the two-part MV which also stars “Oh Mando” actor Alex Diaz.

“The whole concept of the two-part music video is for viewers to watch it as a loop. I realized that when people go through difficult times, it feels as if they’re stuck in a certain cycle they just don’t know how to get out of and I wanted that symbolism included in the subtlest way possible,” Lesha explained.

Last month, the Kapamilya artist released “sad songs,” which landed on various Spotify New Music Friday playlists across East and Southeast Asia. Both “STRIPPED” and “sad songs” will be part of her upcoming EP.

Lesha is one of the rising artists under ABS-CBN Music International. Aside from her solo releases, she also recently recorded “HEAL,” a collaboration of several Southeast Asian female artists released by ABS-CBN Music International for the benefit of Pantawid ng Pag-ibig.

Bask in the flashbacks of a love that wasn’t meant to be in “STRIPPED,” out on digital platforms worldwide. For more details, like Star Music on Facebook (www.facebook.com/starmusicph) and follow it on Twitter and Instagram (@StarMusicPH).