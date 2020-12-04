Spread light and joy through ABS-CBN Foundation’s Tulong E-Christmas cards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHRISTMAS greetings will be made more meaningful this year through ABS-CBN Foundation Inc.’s (AFI) Tulong e-Christmas Cards that are now available on Lazada and Kumu, enabling everyone to spread light and joy not only to friends and loved ones, but also to those who lost their homes and livelihoods due to the recent typhoons.

The digital greeting card can be given as a virtual gift this Yuletide season while the donation made will benefit families affected by the typhoons.

To get one via Lazada, simply make a donation through the ABS-CBN Foundation: Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-Ahon P200.00 Donation Voucher in the AFI flagship store. Once the donation is validated, the donor will receive a Tulong e-Christmas Card through the app.

Starting today (December 4), the digital greeting card will also be available on the livestreaming app Kumu. Just watch one of the partner livestream shows, click on carousel, choose the Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-Ahon P200.00 Donation Voucher, and complete the transaction. A confirmation email will be sent with the Tulong e-Christmas Card as attachment.

The participating livestream shows on Kumu include “Bawal Ma Stress Drilon” (Mondays, 8 pm); “Hanz Swerte, Hanz Saya” (MWF, 10 am), “Lakas Tawa” (MWF, 11 pm); “Umamin Ka Na” (Wednesdays, 7 pm); “Karerin Natin” (Thursdays, 10:30 am), Seen Zone (Mondays, 1 pm and MF, 10 pm), and other livestreams on the FYE channel.

The Tulong e-Christmas Cards project is part of the “Tulong-Tulong Sa Pag-Ahon” public service campaign of the ABS-CBN Foundation that was launched last November. It aims to raise funds for the on-going relief operations of Sagip Kapamilya in areas devastated by Typhoons Quinta, Rolly, Siony, Tonyo, and Ulysses.

“We want to offer something that truly captures the spirit of Christmas. Giving a Christmas card is a simple yet thoughtful way to show another person that you care. But with the Tulong e-Christmas Card, this simple gift is even more meaningful because the sender is not only spreading light and joy to the recipient, but also to a family that faced or is facing dark times this year,” said ABS-CBN Foundation managing director Susan Afan.

An estimated 800,000 families were said to be heavily-affected by the consecutive storms, which flooded and buried in mud different areas in the nation. As it has always been done in previous calamities, Sagip Kapamilya immediately responded by bringing relief goods and hot meals to typhoon victims.

So far, its relief operations has gone to Aurora, Batangas, Bulacan, Cagayan, Isabela, Marikina, Pampanga, Rizal, Quezon City, and Makati after Typhoon Ulysses. For Typhoon Rolly, the group also went to Albay, Aurora, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Nueva Ecija, Oriental Mindoro, and Quezon.