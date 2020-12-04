N. Ecija improves COVID case status

0 SHARES Share Tweet

18 towns, 2 cities virus free, active cases dip to 76

CABANATUAN CITY — Nueva Ecija continues to improve on the status of its COVID-19 active cases after 18 towns and two cities of the province’s total of 27 towns and five cities were declared free of virus infections as of Wednesday.

The Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force led by Gov. Aurelio M. Umali said the total active cases in the province have dipped to 76 with total deaths at 74 and 1,358 total recovered cases.

During their Usapang Malasakit sa Lipunan program aired live on Thursday over provincial government station TV-48, the governor said at least 17 towns and two cities have zero COVID-19 cases.

In District 1, those which have zero COVID-19 cases are the six towns of Cuyapo, Quezon, Sto. Domingo, Guimba, Licab, and Aliaga while its two other towns — Talavera and Zaragosa– recorded nine and three cases respectively.

Nampicuan remains COVID-19-free.

In District 2, the NE-IATF said the Science City of Muňoz and the five towns of Carranglan, Lupao, Talugtug, Pantabangan and Rizal also registered zero infections, with San Jose City and Llanera reporting three active cases and one respectively.

Umali said Cabanatuan City is tops in District 3 with the most number of virus infections with 23 active cases, followed by Sta. Rosa with one.

COVID-19-free areas in District 3 are Palayan City, Bongabon, General Natividad, Laur and Gabaldon.

The IATF also said District 4 recorded a total of 39 active cases, the most number among the province’s four districts.

Gapan City topped the list with 24, followed by San Isidro and San Leonardo with four each, two in Jaen, and one each in Peňaranda and Cabiao.

Umali said the towns of San Antonio and General Tinio had zero COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 2.

Publication Source : People's Tonight